Arizona sports betting handle reaches $591m in January

Arizona’s sports betting handle increased by 3 per cent compared to December 2022.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle was $591m in January, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). That’s up 3 per cent compared to December 2022’s $572.5m. Event wagering privilege fees totalled over $2.8m, resulting in over $37m in privilege fees collected by the state since the start of legal operations.

Fantasy sports generated a new record of $8.8m in collected in-state entry fees and over $80 thousand in privilege fees collected by the state.

Jackie Johnson, director of ADG, said: “We saw another substantial month of sports betting in Arizona to kick off 2023, with nearly $600m wagered during January. I look forward to monitoring how wagering progresses throughout the rest of the year.”

Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort name new CEO

Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community enterprises, have appointed John Dinius as president and chief executive officer. Dinius replaces Dennis Leong, who served in the position for 13 years and retired at the end of 2022.

With more than two decades of experience in gaming at casinos in California, Dinius served as CEO of Table Mountain Casino Resort in Fresno. Under his leadership, the property opened a new multi-million dollar casino resort.