Arizona sports betting handle drops again in June

In June, almost 99% of bets were made online.

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, the state’s sportsbooks took a handle of $319m.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle came in at $319m in June, a 31 per cent decrease from May’s $461.4m, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). Arizona ranked 6th nationally in terms of the size of its handle.

Almost 99 per cent of bets were made online. Mobile sportsbooks reported a handle of $316m and retail sportsbooks $2.6m. With nearly $104m, FanDuel Sportsbook held 32.9 per cent of the market. It reported $7.6m in revenue. DraftKings Sportsbook came second with $92.8m in wagers, but reported a $3.2m loss. BetMGM completed took $59.7m in wagers and $5.4m in revenue.

“Despite June being a historically slower month for sports betting, Arizona figures were strong nationally,” ADG director Ted Vogt said. “Arizona operators contributed over $750,000 in privilege fees during June, resulting in nearly $17m in privilege fees since the start of legal operations in September 2021.”

Revenue for the month was $16.6m, the lowest revenue since Arizona sports betting launched in September 2021. The lowest until now was $29.2m in April, a 5.7 per cent hold. Arizona collected $761,801 in taxes in June.

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field

The Caesars Sportsbook at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field has opened in downtown Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars announced last year plans to build a “state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar, and broadcast studio”.

Their partnership grants Caesars Entertainment mobile sports betting market access and exclusive sponsorship in sports betting and daily fantasy sports for the D-backs.

