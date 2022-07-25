Arizona sports betting handle decreases in May

In May, almost 99% of bets were made online.

According to the Arizona Department of Gaming, the state’s sportsbooks took a handle of $461.4m.

US.- Arizona’s sports betting handle came in at $461.4m in May, a 10 per cent decrease from April’s $512.9m, according to the Arizona Department of Gaming (ADG). However, the state registered a new record for state taxes.

In May, almost 99 per cent of bets were made online. Mobile sportsbooks reported a handle of $456.7m, down from April’s $509.5m. Retail sportsbooks earned $4.58m, up from $3.34m.

Gross revenue for the month was $55.2m, up 88 per cent from the previous month ($29.2m). Online sportsbooks earned most of the revenue share with $54.3m. Promotional spending came in at $13.8m and adjusted revenue $41.4m.

Arizona taxes retail sportsbooks at 8 per cent and online sportsbooks at 10 per cent. The state recouped $4.1m in “privilege fees.” In April, it took $1.6m.

In May, FanDuel achieved the biggest handle with $148.7m. Its revenue was $23.98m. DraftKings recorded a $141.1m handle and $14.3m revenue, while BetMGM registered a $84.1m handle and $9.99m in revenue. Caesars recorded a $47.5m handle and $3.48m in revenue, and Penn Sports registered $14.6m and $880,381.

ADG director Ted Vogt said: “The newly emerging event wagering industry in Arizona continues to impress, with over $460m wagered and over $4m in privilege fees in the month of May. Since the start of legal event wagering, we have seen approximately $30m in privilege and licensing fees contributed to the state.”

Caesars Sportsbook opens at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field

The Caesars Sportsbook at Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field has opened in downtown Phoenix. Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars announced last year plans to build a “state-of-the-art sportsbook, sports bar, and broadcast studio”.

Their partnership grants Caesars Entertainment mobile sports betting market access and exclusive sponsorship in sports betting and daily fantasy sports for the D-backs.

