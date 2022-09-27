Aristocrat to buy UK-based Roxor Gaming

The Australian gambling technology business Aristocrat Leisure will pay an undisclosed sum for Gamesys’ former in-house studio.

UK.- Aristocrat Leisure has confirmed that it will buy the UK-based gaming studio Roxor Gaming for an undisclosed sum. The acquisition will help the land-based gaming and social gaming tech provider to develop its real-money online gaming strategy.

Roxor Gaming was launched in 2019 by former Gamesys co-founder and chairman Noel Hayden. It initially ran as Gamesys Group’s in-house studio and product team, but has since launched independently. It has delivered content in New Jersey in the US and has plans to expand both in the US and the UK.

Aristocrat said it expected to complete the deal in the first quarter of 2023.

Aristocrat online real-money gaming chief executive, Mitchell Bowen, said: “Roxor is a great fit for Aristocrat and this acquisition is another step forward in Aristocrat’s strategy to scale in online RMG. We look forward to growing together with the talented Roxor team.

Hayden said: “I am delighted to see this deal signed as I feel it brings together two great companies that complement each other perfectly. Roxor holds a very important place in my heart as the team and the games we have built have delivered so much to so many over the last 20 years. I couldn’t be more excited for Roxor Gaming and the road ahead.”

Aristocrat has previously had its eyes on Playtech, but shareholders rejected its £2.7bn offer for the company. Gopher Investments, a minority shareholder in Playtech, had also considered making a takeover but finally acquired only the company’s financial trading division, Finalto.