Eddie Jordan is reportedly interested in Playtech again

Jordan is reported to be looking at Playtech again after failing to make a bid earlier in the year.

UK.- The hunt for a buyer for Playtech continues, but it appears that former motorsport team owner Eddie Jordan may be interested again. According to The Times, Jordan is “understood to be considering returning to the table”.

The news comes after Hong Kong investment fund TTB Partners withdrew its interest in the FTSE 250 online gambling tech supplier after having its deadline to make a firm offer extended twice. TTB blamed “challenging underlying market conditions” for its decision and will remain a shareholder.

Jordan’s JKO Play had emerged as a potential bidder last year after the group had already reached a deal with Australia’s Aristocrat. It was initially given until January 5 to make a firm offer. That deadline was then put back to January 26, but JKO Play decided against making a bid.

Aristocrat’s £2.7bn offer for the company was rejected by shareholders, and Gopher Investments, a minority shareholder in Playtech that had considered making a takeover, finally acquired only the company’s financial trading division, Finalto.

JKO Play, which Jordan co-owns with Keith O’Loughlin, had reportedly gained financial backing of Indian businessman and Party Gaming co-founder Vikrant Bhargava to consider making an offer of around 750p per share before withdrawing their interest.

Playtech forecast core earnings above €200m in its H1 interim trading results.