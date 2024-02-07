Arena Racing Company to tender Premier Greyhound Racing data rights

The company will pick a partner to provide content to betting operators.

UK.- Arena Racing Company has announced that it will launch a tender for Premier Greyhound Racing (PGR) data rights. The process will see ARC pick a partner to provide greyhound content from PGR-operated tracks to betting operators and media groups.

PGR is a joint venture with the gambling operator Entain. The companies own nine of the 20 licenced greyhound tracks in Britain: Central Park, Crayford, Hove, Monmore, Newcastle, Nottingham, Perry Barr, Romford and Sunderland. ARC also handles the media rights for independent tracks at Kinsley, Pelaw Grange, Sheffield, Swindon and Yarmouth.

ARC director of media and technology Mark Kingston, said: “In January we were delighted to launch Premier Greyhound Racing and commit to providing the very best coverage of UK greyhound racing. This is just the start for PGR and we have major plans to develop the service to further engage greyhound fans. This includes the provision of the very best data set to support the sport.

“In addition to robustness, speed, reliability and a proven track record of delivery of excellence, we will be seeking to appoint a data services partner who will innovate and invest in a data set to engage core and newer customer segments, drive preference for betting on greyhounds, and deliver other engaging data innovations. We are very excited to go to market and invite interested parties to get in touch.”

In December, Arena Racing Company (ARC) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) announced the start of a five-year partnership in which they will create shared channels to distribute UK and Irish racing content globally.

The channels will be promoted and commercialised on international tote and pari-mutuel markets as one service offered under Great British & Irish Racing (GBI Racing). A separate service for various fixed-odds betting territories will cover ARC’s Premier Greyhound Racing. Broadcast services will be provided by ARC’s Vermantia.