ARC and RMG create shared channels for UK racing

A five-year partnership will begin in January.

UK.- The media distribution companies Arena Racing Company (ARC) and Racecourse Media Group (RMG) are to start a five-year partnership in which they will create shared channels to distribute UK and Irish racing content globally. The agreement will begin in January.

The channels will be promoted and commercialised on international tote and pari-mutuel markets as one service offered under Great British & Irish Racing (GBI Racing). A separate service for various fixed-odds betting territories will cover ARC’s Premier Greyhound Racing. Broadcast services will be provided by ARC’s Vermantia.

ARC managing director of media and international Brendan Parnell said: “This partnership will offer British racing a unified export service, streamlined for our various international partners. Working with our colleagues at RMG, we look forward to offering and developing this efficient international platform to distribute and promote the sport around the world.”

RMG CEO Martin Stevenson added: “I am delighted that British racing, and Irish racing via the tote service, will be sold and promoted as one package. This will drive further value for our racecourses and provide a better product for our customers across the world.

“I look forward to working with Brendan and his team in creating this leading international service. I would also very much like to thank SIS for the work they have done for our racecourses in this area over the last five years.”

RMG covers 34 UK racecourses including Jockey Club racecourses, Goodwood and York. ARC covers 16 UK racecourses and independent venues like Ascot, Chester and Newbury.

In August, RMG named Ryan Thurburn as its first chief product officer (CPO). He brings experience from the betting sector, having spent time at Entain and, more recently, BoyleSports.

Thurburn served as director of product at BoyleSports, where he focused on the Irish sports betting operator’s data-led product strategy and UX/UI functions. Before that, he spent time as head of sportsbook product at Entain and head of product at Entain’s Ladbrokes Coral, covering both retail and online sports betting.