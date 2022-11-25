ARC completes acquisition of Vermantia

Racecourse operator has bought the content distributor for an undisclosed sum.

UK.- The UK racecourse operator Arena Racing Company (ARC) has acquired Vermantia for an undisclosed sum. It says that the omnichannel content distributor will continue to expand its product line and its presence both in new and existing markets.

Vermantia’s former chief operating officer George Fotopoulos will become chief executive officer, while founder Filippos Antonopoulos will act as a strategic consultant. Mark Kingston, ARC’s director of media technology and production, will join the Vermantia board.

ARC already had a majority stake in Vermantia, which it has held since March 2018. The full acquisition is intended as part of its focus on building vertically integrated technologies, including content broadcasting and distribution, to create a “unique” global offering.

Kingston said: “ARC has been a major shareholder in the Vermantia business for a number of years and completing the acquisition of the business reflects the group’s commitment to growing the content distribution business.”

Antonopoulos added: “This combination recognises the work done by our team over the last years through its commitment to innovation in omnichannel content and distribution technologies as well as in Vermantia’s international expansion. We are glad to join fully ARC and further elevate Vermantia’s leadership through its scale.”

