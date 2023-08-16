Racecourse Media Group names Ryan Thurburn as CPO

Thurburn spent time at Entain and BoyleSports.

UK.- The horseracing media rights holder and distributor Racecourse Media Group (RMG) has named Ryan Thurburn as its first chief product officer (CPO). He brings experience from the betting sector, having spent time at Entain and, more recently, BoyleSports.

Thurburn served as director of product at BoyleSports, where he focused on the Irish sports betting operator’s data-led product strategy and UX/UI functions. Before that, he spent time as head of sportsbook product at Entain and head of product at Entain’s Ladbrokes Coral, covering both retail and online sports betting.

RMG said that it created the new CPO position as part of its strategic focus on innovation to boost engagement with horse racing. Thurburn will be tasked with delivering an enhanced customer experience to racing viewers and bettors. That will include cooperation with the betting and gaming industry.

Thurburn said: “I’m thrilled to be joining RMG, which has achieved great success through driving innovation in racing – the bedrock of the betting industry.

“As someone who has worked within betting for many years, the opportunity to influence positively the direction of the sport through product innovation, for the consumer, whilst stimulating growth for shareholders, is one that fosters excitement and passion.

“I am very much looking forward to working with the RMG leadership team as well as other internal and external stakeholders to define a modern, forward-thinking, innovative vision and strategy to cultivate growth for shareholders – with customers and the sport at the very heart of everything.”

RMG CEO Martin Stevenson said: “In such a competitive environment, innovation is key to the future success of our business, products, and the sport. Our recent roll-out of in-play demonstrates the innovation opportunities that can be available to horseracing with the right technology, vision, and execution.

“Ryan undoubtedly has the track record to develop that vision and create the strategy to achieve it. We warmly welcome Ryan, who is held in high regard within the betting industry. His appointment is a hugely positive step in helping us to continue delivering the best possible returns for our racecourses and the sport of horseracing.”

In May, Racecourse Media Group reported that it would pay £117.6m to racecourses in income generated from media and data rights in 2022. That’s 6 per cent more than the £110m paid in 2021 despite a reduction in betting turnover since last summer.

RMG’s income comes from betting shops, online bookmaker’s streams, its pay TV channel, mainstream TV, data and international betting and non-betting distribution. In January, the company named Conor Grant as its new chairman. Grant joined the company as a non-executive director on April 1 and will succeed Roger Lewis as chairman on October 1.