Arabian magic unravels with Amusnet’s newest release Orient Story Deluxe

This new slot promises an enchanting adventure with features like expanding symbols, free spins, and a jackpot bonus game.

Press release.- Embark on a journey through the mystical world of Aladin, Jasmin, and the Genie in Amusnet’s latest video slot. This game transports players to an Eastern fairytale filled with riches and enchantment. With its various exciting features, this game promises an “engaging gameplay experience that will entertain and reward players.”

Featuring a 5×3 grid and 20 fixed paylines, players have the chance to line up 10 thematic symbols for exciting wins. The Palace symbol acts as the Wild, substituting for other symbols to increase winning potential. Adding to the excitement is the golden lamp, serving as a second Wild symbol and unlocking additional prizes above the reels.

Dynamic Reel Prizes add an extra layer of thrill to the gameplay. With each spin, players have the chance to land the golden lamp and trigger one of several exciting awards. These include cash prizes with multipliers, Expanding Symbol Respins, and up to 15 Free Spins.

The Buy Bonus feature allows players to purchase respins or choose from three Free Spins options with just one click. Additionally, unlocking the Secret Key enhances the chances of winning thrilling rewards during gameplay.

Players can also utilize the Gamble feature to further boost their winnings, adding an extra element of risk and reward to the gameplay experience. And for the chance to win impressive jackpots, the Jackpot Cards Bonus game can be triggered randomly during play.