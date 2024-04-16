Amusnet releases a new generation of Virtual Roulette games

Are you ready for a whole new gaming experience?

Amusnet presents three Virtual Roulettes offering upgraded gameplay that will truly make a difference for all casino game lovers.

Press release.- Amusnet has unveiled its latest innovation in the realm of Virtual Roulette, with captivating themes, top-notch graphics and soundtracks that will make the gameplay as thrilling as possible.

Apart from the adaptive designs for all kinds of devices and a variety of bet options, Amusnet’s latest portfolio additions also feature additional multipliers to help players boost their winnings.

Players are also provided with so-called Fast Rounds that offer them the chance to decide when to spin the wheel, leaving the gameplay entirely up to them.

The company’s Virtual Monaco Roulette will take players to the Pearl of the French Riviera where you will have the chance to multiply your winnings with up to 72x.

Then, players can enjoy a stunning night sky theme and an additional multiplier of up to 120x with Amusnet‘s Virtual Space Roulette. Last but not least, people can travel to the world’s casino capital with Amusnet’s Virtual Vegas Roulette and enjoy the opportunity to boost their winnings with up to 500x additional multipliers.

Jackpot Cards

The Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive Jackpots.