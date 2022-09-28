Lithuanian regulator fines Top Sport UAB for video recording failure

The operator failed to properly install video surveillance at two retail betting venues.

Lithuania.- The Lithuanian Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued a fine of €15,000 against Top Sport UAB for failing to adequately install a digital video recording system at two retail betting properties in Klaipėda. The regulator found that the systems were not recording correctly.

At one of the venues, the video system filming people who entered the shop up was capturing blurred images of insufficient quality to identify visitors. At both venues, recording systems were not capturing footage of financial transactions, including the amount of money being paid in and out.

This put the operator in breach of Lithuanian Gambling Law, which states that video recordings clearly show those who enter a betting shop and the actions of customers and staff. Its findings may be appealed.

This year the Lithuanian regulator has issued a series of fines against operators for breaching AML rules, and, particularly, for breaching Lithuania’s restrictions on gambling ads. Meanwhile, gambling revenue for the first half soared 66 per cent year-on-year thanks to the end of Covid-19 restrictions on land-based gambling.

Gross revenue came in at €89.3m, compared to €53.8m in H1 2021, when Covid-19 measures continued to affect land-based casinos, slot parlours and retail betting. Land-based gaming revenue was up 1,139.3 per cent from €2.8m in 2021 to €34.7m.

Category B slot machines with €0.50 stake limits were the main revenue generator, accounting for €15.3m. Uncapped category A generated €6.2m. Lottery ticket sales reached €65.2m, up 3.2 per cent.