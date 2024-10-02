TaDa Gaming unveils its latest slot, “Poseidon”

TaDa Gaming explores an underwater world of wins in its new game.

Press release.- TaDa Gaming invites players to dive deep into the underwater kingdom in “Poseidon” and experience a game like no other in this six rows, six reels plus bonus seventh multiplier reel slot.

A treasure trove of features gives players access to cascading reels, free spins, multipliers to 500x in the bonus game, the elimination round and a 50,000x max bet.

The bonus reel holds the multipliers and special symbols, while reels one to six take players across the ocean floor and into a world of legends with sea creatures, mermaids and the mighty god Poseidon himself.

Four pearl scatters will trigger ten free spins with up to six scatters triggering 14 free spins plus multipliers of x2 and higher guaranteed. Each additional scatter will give another free spin. Find four scatters in free spins and retrigger the entire round.

Cascading reels add to the magical underwater sensation. When any winning combination pays out across reels one to six, the cascading reels feature triggers and all winning symbols will be removed, with the remaining symbols falling to the bottom of the screen. Empty positions will then fill with new symbols until there are no more winning combinations. Cascading reels can trigger in the base game and in Free Spins.

Players will find themselves entranced by the unique elimination round feature. To keep players aware, gold edges will frame the positions when the win is awarded. The symbols will disappear after triggering the effect and the positions will refresh with each spin.

Mega special symbols of the Shark, Jellyfish and Octopus will also appear across the screen in this randomly triggered round and each brings a unique bonus.

Special symbols of 2×2, 3×3 and 4×4 are the shark’s gift. The Jellyfish will transform all symbols on reels one – six to higher paying ones and the Octopus will add all the multipliers together to increase the winning stake payout.

Multipliers come from the Air Bubble and the Treasure Chest Special Symbols on the bonus reel, with 1x from the Air Bubble to 2x-8x for the Blue Chest; 10x-25x for the Brown Chest and a legendary 50x-500x for the Royal Purple Chest.

Each time a multiplier is awarded in any round, the value will show on the board to the left of the screen, giving players an easy way to calculate the wins.

“Combining mythology and underwater creatures in smooth play and stunning graphics with an edgy soundtrack all add to the thrills in this engaging and immersive medium volatility game,” the company said. Plus, intuitive mechanics will locate a horizontal row across the top of the screen for mobile play and a vertical row for tablets or desktops for the bonus reel, keeping the grid visually easy to view.

Sean Liu, head of product management, TaDa Gaming, said: “Poseidon’s ocean kingdom is busy! Players need to stay on full alert throughout the game as all the features interact with each other and trigger randomly. The multiplier bonus reel brings significant uplift to the already strong win potential for truly engaging play.”

Available in over 20 languages with 100+ payment options, Poseidon is due for release today, October 2, 2024, adding further to TaDa’s dynamic and feature rich slots.

TaDa Gaming currently releases up to four games a month to join its constantly growing and diverse portfolio.