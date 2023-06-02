Amusnet wins game retro-style award at CasinoBeats Game Developers Awards

The game was praised for its captivating gameplay and innovative design.

Amusnet’s Fruits & Gold won the Retro-Style Game Award at the CasinoBeats Game Developers Awards 2023.

Press release.- Amusnet once again validated its leading position in the iGaming world with a triumph at the prestigious CasinoBeats Game Developers Awards 2023.

The company’s slot Fruits & Gold received the highly coveted Game Retro-Style award, which recognizes its captivating gameplay and innovative design. Amusnet’s commitment to pushing boundaries in game development was further acknowledged with nominations for Yordan Georgiev as product manager of 2023 and Drops of Water for Game Design and Art Direction.

Fruits & Gold stood out among the large competition in the Retro-Style category, offering players a nostalgic experience intertwined with modern elements. This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to creating engaging games that resonate with players’ preferences.

In addition to the award, Amusnet was nominated in two other categories: Drops of Water, the company’s first charity slot, was recognized for its outstanding Game Design and Art Direction, proving that great design can both deliver premium excitement and provide a positive impact on society.

Competing in another category, Yordan Georgiev was nominated for Product Manager of the Year for his exceptional contributions to Amusnet`s portfolio. Moreover, his experience, commitment, and dedication led him to a new major milestone in his career – he was recently promoted to Head of Casino Division, now setting strategic directions for a team of 140 people in progressive casino gaming development.

The CasinoBeats Summit, organized by SBC Events for a fifth year, served as the backdrop for this momentous occasion. Combining a conference and exhibition format, the summit offered industry professionals and enthusiasts an opportunity to network, learn from experts, and explore the latest trends. Amusnet proudly supported the event as a sponsor for the opening party and the awards ceremony. With an impressive audience of 3,000 unique visitors, the CasinoBeats Summit fostered a collaborative and vibrant atmosphere, facilitating valuable business connections and industry knowledge-sharing.

Amusnet’s success at the CasinoBeats Game Developers Awards 2023 underscores its commitment to excellence and innovation. The recognition received explicitly states the company’s strategy to raise the bar higher in the process of shaping the global iGaming industry.