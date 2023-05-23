Amusnet launched the new slot game Art of Gold

This 5-reel, 40 fixed paylines video slot offers vivid gameplay, epic sound effects with tremendous payouts.

Press release.- Amusnet introduced a new slot game. It is Art of Gold, which combines the beauty of art with the thrill of big rewards.

This 5-reel, 40 fixed paylines video slot offers vivid gameplay, and epic sound effects with tremendous payouts.

Players can spin the reels and win with the fortunate Clover Symbol as Wild and a Lucky Dollar as Scatter. They have to watch out for the Clover Wild symbol and its great rewards. The Dollar symbol is their Scatter boosting winnings. Also, players can multiply their winning through the Gamble feature.

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

Amusnet powers one of the most valuable gaming expos in Southeast Europe as an official sponsor and makes its contribution to the development of the industry in the region. It is Belgrade Future Gaming 2023, that will take place from the 30th to the 31st of May in Serbia’s capital city.

The company’s traditional and classical slots as well as its historical long-term presence in countries where its portfolio is widely spread have defined some of Amusnet’s strongest markets, such as Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, etc.

“Since last year’s expo in Belgrade, we’ve achieved a lot in terms of Live Casino product vertical’s awareness and market expansion, so our business teams are looking forward to discussing more company news with present and future partners and strengthening our positions among the South European gaming community.” shares Simeon Hristov, head of live casino.