Amusnet powers Belgrade Future Gaming 2023 as an official sponsor

The international gaming show will take place from the 30th to the 31st of May in Serbia’s capital city.

Press release.- Amusnet is proud to power one of the most valuable gaming expos in Southeast Europe as an official sponsor and make its contribution to the development of the industry in the region. It is Belgrade Future Gaming 2023, that will take place from the 30th to the 31st of May in Serbia’s capital city.

The company’s traditional and classical slots as well as its historical long-term presence in countries where its portfolio is widely spread have defined some of Amusnet’s strongest markets, such as Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, etc.

“Since last year’s expo in Belgrade, we’ve achieved a lot in terms of Live Casino product vertical’s awareness and market expansion, so our business teams are looking forward to discussing more company news with present and future partners and strengthening our positions among the South European gaming community.” shares Simeon Hristov, head of live casino.

Amusnet marks its significant presence at the expo with an outstanding 200 sqm booth with immersive 4 m digital walls showcasing its exciting new and popular titles. The slot games on focus include 20 Golden Coins, Fruits & Gold, Hot Deco, Shining Crown, and Dynamic 120 Roulette, Live European Roulette, and Vegas Roulette 500x as Live Casino titles.

Due to the company’s exceeding industry standards in creating an engaging world of 24/7 Live Casino gaming experience, it was recently nominated for best live casino solution supplier by EGR Global.

“We are always striving for excellence, and professional recognition is a great motivator for us. Our teams will be happy to reveal more about the new custom product we started to develop, branded studios for Operators. In terms of Live Casino products, we are currently developing Blackjack, Baccarat, Dice games, and Show games,” added Simeon Hristov.

Traditionally visitors can expect the Amusnet booth to also include a premium large-scale bar, offering fancy cocktails. All these accompanied by live DJ sessions turns the company spot into a preferred social place for sharing industry fun & emotions as well.