Amusnet brings top-notch entertainment to Belgrade Future Gaming 2024

The Type S slot cabinets series makes its Serbian entrance.

Press release.- Amusnet is eagerly preparing to unveil its latest offerings at the highly anticipated Belgrade Future Gaming 2024 on May, 28-29. With an impressive lineup of cutting-edge casino selection, the Type S slot cabinets series premiere in Serbia, and an exclusive activation to visitors, the company is poised to serve as a top-notch entertainment spot at one of Southeastern Europe’s premier gaming expos.

“For оur third participation at Belgrade Future Gaming, we’re excited to debut our Type S slot machines in the heart of Serbia and give attendees a firsthand experience of excellence in all three of our verticals. From the immersive gameplay to the cutting-edge technology behind our offerings, we believe the expo will be an unforgettable event for everyone involved. Visit booth NY1 to experience Amusnet’s award-winning and top-performing slot portfolio firsthand! Discover exciting new business prospects with your global gaming partner!!”, commented Mihail Georgiev, Country Manager Serbia at Amusnet.

The inaugural Land-based slot cabinet series is the result of two years of hard work by more than 100 Amusnet professionals. It was manufactured according to the highest global standards of the industry. All three slot cabinets, the Type S 50 F, Type S 32, and Type S 27, are fueled by Amuser Plus, an internally designed hardware system. The machines offer a selection of Amusnet award-winning gameplay, including titles like Fruits & Gold, Vampire Bites, 20 Golden Coins, Cocktail Rush, and others. Amusnet is launching its Type S slot cabinets series in Serbia, highlighting it as a focus market along with Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia, and Georgia.

Amusnet will offer a broad selection of signature and new online casino games. 20 Golden Coins stands out as a one-of-a-kind fusion of classic fruity themes and next-generation video slot games. Clover Islands is one of the company’s latest slot releases with three bonus games – a Buy Bonus feature, a Wheel of Fortune, and a Pick Me mini-game – to boost winnings and guarantee engaging gameplay.

The Live Casino offering is available in Serbia to immerse players in the atmosphere of a real-life casino. Along with some of its most popular games, such as Vegas Roulette 500x, Live European Roulette, and Dynamic Roulette 120x, Amusnet will present the latest additions to the vertical, three new Virtual Roulette games – Virtual Monaco Roulette, Virtual Space Roulette, and Virtual Vegas Roulette.

The four-level Mystery Jackpot Cards game sets Amusnet’s online casino portfolio apart, adding an extra layer of excitement and rewards for players, making the gaming journey even more thrilling and rewarding.

Moreover, an interactive self-run activation is specially created for Belgrade Future Gaming, so the atmosphere at booth NY1 will be vibrant and filled with excitement and connection, making Amusnet once again the hub for top-notch entertainment. Visitors will have the chance to try special-themed cocktails inspired by the company’s signature slot games and win exclusive prizes right away, creating unforgettable memories.

Belgrade Future Gaming is a prestigious two-day expo that presents the latest trends, equipment, software, and services in the online casino sector. Since its inception in 2007, the expo has become the premier gathering for gaming professionals in Southeastern Europe.