Amusnet to exhibit its innovative iGaming solutions at SiGMA Balkans & CIS Summit 2023

The event will take place from 4th to 7th September 2023 in the city of Limassol, Cyprus.

Press release.- Amusnet announces its first participation at SiGMA Balkans & CIS Summit. At booth 012 at the City of Dreams Mediterranean, the renowned international provider is to showcase a wide range of cutting-edge iGaming solutions and introduce its innovative services designed to elevate player experiences and stimulate business growth.

During the exhibition, visitors can experience the company’s latest Online Casino games and its most renowned slots. Some of the titles that can be tested at Amusnet`s stand are 20 Golden Coins, Diamond Plus, Hot Deco, Candy Palace, Extra Crown, 20 Power Hot, Fruits & Gold, Bulky Fruits, together with the latest title 27 Eternal Hot.

SiGMA conferences are among the most important events for the gambling community. With thousands of industry experts participating in panel discussions, exchanging experiences and opinions on current regional and global industry topics, Amusnet business team is looking forward to involve, connect, share expertise and add value to shaping the future of iGaming.

SiGMA Balkans & CiS Awards will also take place during the first day of the summit, on September 4th, where Amusnet is nominated for the prestigious “Live Casino Provider of the Year” award. This recognition underlines Amusnet’s dedication to delivering top-tier Live Casino experiences and its commitment to pushing the boundaries of excellence in the industry.

