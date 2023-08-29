Amusnet guarantees an impressive presence at the 2023 Entertainment Arena Expo

The company’s presence at the 15th edition of the expo promises to be a focal point of the event.

Press release.- Amusnet is ready to make another remarkable participation at the upcoming Entertainment Arena Expo, taking place from 5th until 7th September at the RomeExpo Fair Ground in Bucharest, Romania.

The 15th edition of the largest gaming exhibition in Eastern Europe will be marked by Amusnet`s impressive 360 sq. double-deck booth, with a large variety of top-notch casino games being displayed on huge 6-meter walls.

Among the popular titles that attendees can see and test at the expo are the latest releases “40 Power Hot” and “Fruits & Gold” and also some of the most popular and top-performing titles such as “Shining Crown”, “Burning Hot” and “20 Golden Coins”.

The highlight of the 15th edition of the EAE will be the newest slot release for the Romanian market “Greek Fortune”, an exciting combination of engaging gameplay with authentic symbols and epic features. Exclusively at its BOOTH208 Amusnet team will host a lucky wheel activation, featuring a great chance to win impressive product-related prizes.

Amusnet’s presence at the 15th edition of Entertainment Arena Expo 2023 in Bucharest promises to be a focal point of the event, inviting attendees and stakeholders to discover, connect, and immerse in the forefront of iGaming advancements.

