Amusnet announces the release of its newest video slot: 40 Diamond Plus

A dazzling new proposal from Amusnet has come to life!

Amusnet’s last release of the year features 5 reels and 40 fixed paylines.

Press release.- One of Amusnet’s last releases for the year shines bright like a diamond and promises a gameplay experience combining glamorous gems and juicy fruits in a mixture of tradition and modernity. 40 Diamond Plus video slot features 5 reels and 40 fixed paylines, along with excellent graphics and ambient music, exciting gameplay, and a player-friendly interface.

The newest addition to the company’s Online Casino portfolio offers a classic theme combining a selection of juicy fruits, a lucky Seven, as well as a dazzling golden Diamond, which is an Expanding Wild symbol. The Diamond appears on the second, third, and fourth reels of the game, making the entire reel Wild, while substituting for all symbols on the same reel.

Engaging gameplay awaits players, along with high-quality graphics and sound effects, along with a selection of special features that boost the players’ chances of hitting a winning payline.

Respin: The Wild symbol appears on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels to substitute for all symbols and holds the same reels. It also triggers a free Respin on the rest of the reels.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winnings through the Gamble Feature!

Jackpot Cards: The Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.

*Remember, gaming should be enjoyed responsibly, as uncontrolled gaming may lead to harmful consequences.

