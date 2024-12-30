Amusnet achieves certification in Brazil

The gaming provider reinforces its dedication to becoming a key player in Brazil’s gaming industry.

Press release.- Amusnet, a global gaming provider, has announced that it has attained game certification for Brazil, marking a significant milestone in its expansion strategy. This achievement comes at a pivotal moment as the local gaming market is set to operate under regulatory measures starting January 1, 2025.

This certification highlights the compan’s commitment to ensuring compliance with local regulations and responsible gaming practices, reinforcing its dedication to becoming a key player in Brazil’s rapidly growing gaming industry.

Irina Rusimova, Chief Commercial Officer at Amusnet commented: “Brazil is a strategically important market for Amusnet, and this certification emphasizes our dedication to providing exceptional experiences for players and operators while adhering to local regulations. It represents a major step in leveraging our global expertise as a leader in iGaming solutions, solidifying our position as a trusted and reliable partner for our clients in Brazil.”

The first batch of certified games includes 160 casino titles from Amusnet’s portfolio. The top performers among them are 20 Golden Coins Dice Edition, Hot Deco, 100 Power Hot Dice Edition, Extra Crown, Aztec Dice, Candy Palace, Dancing Dead, Diamond Plus, Virtual Roulette, and more.

Building on its commitment to expanding its presence and developing the market, Amusnet has strengthened its efforts by establishing a local office in Brazil and forming a dedicated team. The growing group of professionals brings extensive industry expertise and a deep understanding of Brazilian culture, enabling Amusnet to analyze player preferences and emerging trends more effectively. This valuable insight helps Amusnet create customized gaming experiences that resonate with players, driving engagement, boosting satisfaction, and enhancing the company’s position in the country.



Looking ahead, Brazil will remain a key pillar of Amusnet’s global expansion strategy. The company is dedicated to strengthening its presence in the market, adapting to its unique demands, and delivering tailored solutions that align with local regulations and requirements. The company is committed to ensuring compliance while providing innovative gaming experiences that resonate with Brazilian players and operators.