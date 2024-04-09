Amusnet presents its latest release: 20 Glossy Hot

This slot brings a balance between the retro vibe and modern style.

Press release.- Amusnet presents 20 Glossy Hot, a classical-themed slot with a contemporary and modern look. Packed with fruits, stars, and sevens with a familiar layout, this game promises an engaging gaming experience.

With a 5×3 layout and 20 fixed paylines, this slot brings a balance between the retro vibe and modern style.

In addition, the spotlight of this game shines on two of the symbols -the Star and the 7. The Star is the Scatter symbol which pays anywhere on the screen. The 7 is the highest-paying symbol which can award up to 1000x your bet.

Moreover, players can use the Gamble feature and play the game to boost their winnings. Meanwhile, the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win Jackpots.

Sail away to the Leprechaun Kingdom with Clover Islands

Less than a month ago, Amusnet also released Clover Islands. This 5-reel, 20-fixed paylines video slot takes players to the magical leprechauns’ lands where gold treasures are hidden for them to find.

Players never get bored with the colourful symbols, three of which – the Leprechaun, the Pot, and the Chest – are Scatter symbols and the relaxing ambient music that will help players travel through the forever green fields inhabited by mystical creatures. Follow the rainbow and enjoy the three available bonus games that will keep players entertained and bring great winnings.

