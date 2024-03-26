Sail away to the Leprechaun Kingdom with Amusnet’s new online slot, Clover Islands

The game will take players to the magical leprechauns’ lands where gold treasures are hidden for them to find.

This brand new 5-reel 20 fixed paylines video slot includes multiple features.

Press release.- Amusnet released the latest addition to its online casino portfolio, Clover Islands, to offer an exciting adventure for those who do. Their newest 5-reel, 20 fixed paylines video slot will take players to the magical leprechauns’ lands where gold treasures are hidden for them to find.

Players will never get bored with the colorful symbols, three of which – the Leprechaun, the Pot, and the Chest – are Scatter symbols and the relaxing ambient music that will help players travel through the forever green fields inhabited by mystical creatures. Follow the rainbow and enjoy the three available bonus games that will keep players entertained and bring great winnings.

Clover Islands Bonus

Triggered by landing 3, 4, or 5 “Leprechaun” Scatter symbols in any position of the reels. The Clover Islands Bonus allows the player to multiply or collect the value through the Wheel of Fortune.

Golden Pots Bonus

3 “Pot” Scatter symbols that land anywhere on the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th reels trigger this bonus. Three kinds of pots – bronze, silver, and gold – that can award up to 500x total bet are available.

Lucky Chest Bonus

This is a “Pick Me” bonus that is triggered by 3, 4, or 5 “Chest” Scatter symbols.

Buy Bonus

The player is given the chance to buy one of the three bonuses in the game, but the feature might not be available for every bet option.

Gamble

Players can use the Gamble feature and play the game to boost their winnings.

Jackpot Cards

The Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive Jackpots.