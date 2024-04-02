Amusnet at the 25th GAT Expo Cartagena: Driving excellence as an all-casino solutions provider

The Amusnet team looks forward to meeting all partners and stakeholders at booth A28 at GAT Cartagena 2024.

The company launches its first-ever slot cabinets series in Colombia.

Press release.- Amusnet will showcase a new level of gaming excellence with the premiere of its Land-based vertical at GAT Expo Cartagena. Set to celebrate its 25th anniversary, the trade show promises to be a memorable LatAm industry event.

It will present a comprehensive array of offerings from Land-based casino equipment to cutting-edge igaming technology, together with keynote speakers and valuable panel discussions at the conference section.

The Land-based vertical release marks a pivotal milestone in Amusnet’s evolution as a company and B2B partner. This pioneering venture is a clear statement for its dedication to technology and innovation, elevating its positioning to an all-casino solutions provider.

Georgi Izov, a regional business development manager at Amusnet LatAm, said: “This year is a special one GAT Expo celebrates its big anniversary, and we celebrate the premiere of our first-ever slot cabinets series. The launch shows our dedication to providing a wide range of gaming entertainment, appealing to a broader audience with diverse preferences.

“We are excited to unveil Type S to the thriving local community. Join us at booth A28 as we embark on this new journey of excellence together!”

Manufactured according to the utmost standards of the global Land-based casino industry, the premium series includes three slot cabinets: Type S 50 F, Type S 32, and Type S 27, all powered by Amuser Plus, an internally crafted hardware platform.

The game portfolio features Amusnet’s award-winning titles, such as Fruits & Gold, Phoenix Star, Secrets of Sherwood, 20 Golden Coins, and Cocktail Rush.

The TYPE S slot cabinet series is introduced under the headline The Foremost of its Type, bringing together state-of-the-art technology, premium design, and exceptional player engagement.

Regarding the Online Casino vertical, at booth A28, visitors can experience firsthand the upcoming slot releases of Amusnet in Colombia. The local market will welcome popular and new titles such as Cavemen and Dinosaurs, Richness Factory, 40 Bulky Fruits 6 Reels, 27 Eternal Hot, Easter Frog, Extra Crown, 40 Golden Coins, Kemet’s Treasures, and 5 Glossy Hot.

﻿Cavemen and Dinosaurs is a themed video slot game with modern graphics and many special features, such as Instant Wins, Buy Bonuses, Free Spins with Random Wild Symbols, and Retrigger. Extra Crown highlights the classic symbols of fruit slots with a modern twist on its 5 reels and 10 fixed lines. The game has a Both Ways unique feature to help players boost their winnings.

The Amusnet team looks forward to meeting all partners and stakeholders at booth A28 at GAT Cartagena 2024, where they can experience firsthand the innovative gaming offerings poised to redefine the Colombian iGaming scene. With the introduction of its new slogan, “We Master Gaming,” Amusnet underlines its high level of expertise and solidifies its leading position in gaming globally.