Amusnet’s new online slot Wild Traces: A perfect blend of classical look and thrilling gameplay

Press release.- Players can find the lucky Clovers and they will be rewarded! In its newest release, Amusnet combines the well-known style of fruit video slots with innovative and exciting features.

Wild Traces is a 5-reel game with 20 fixed paylines offering plenty of opportunities to make winning combinations. Players can enjoy the classical theme with a modern-looking design and captivating animations of the fruity symbols. Of course, a fruit slot can’t go without a Bell, Bars and 7 symbols for even more exciting wins.

The stars of the game though are the special Clover and the Wild symbols which will have players hanging on the edge of the seat with their 10 Spin Cycle and Multiplier features.

Wild Feature: The main game is played in cycles of 10 spins. Each time a Clover symbol lands, it leaves a mark on the reel position that stays locked until the end of the feature, displayed on a progress bar. On the 10th spin, all positions with markers on them turn into Wild symbols.

Multiplier Feature: If Clover lands on a reel position that was already marked, the multiplier on this position increases by 1. Multipliers will increase the total payout of the 10th spin when they are part of a winning combination.

Gamble: Players can use the Gamble feature and play the game to boost their winnings.

Jackpot Cards: The Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive Jackpots.

