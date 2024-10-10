Amusnet partners with Vivabet to strengthen presence in Romania

From now on, players are able to explore Amusnet’s most popular games on the Romanian operator’s platform.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its partnership with the Romanian operator Vivabet. Through this collaboration, the company aims to strengthen its market position while aligning its top-notch gaming offerings with local players’ preferences.

Stefan Folea, account manager at Amusnet Romania, said: “Joining forces with Vivabet embodies our dedication to expanding the company’s footprint in Romania. We are particularly excited that our slot game, Aztec Dice, was exclusively launched on their platform prior to the official release in the market. By combining our cutting-edge gaming technology with their deep understanding of local player preferences, we are poised to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience that resonates with audiences nationwide.”

Mirela Enache, chief operating officer of VIVA GAMES added: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Amusnet. Our collaboration will bring new opportunities to expand and diversify the products offered to our customers, and Amusnet’s innovation and expertise are key components of this strategy. We are confident that, together, we will be able to offer a superior gaming experience, setting new standards in the online gambling industry.”

On the Romanian operator’s platform, players can explore Amusnet’s most popular games such as 20 Golden Coins, Aztec Dice, 40 Power Hot, Candy Palace, Bulky Fruits, Diamond Plus, Extra Crown, Virtual Roulette, and the newest titles like 27 Eternal Hot, and 7 & Crystals.

Aztec Dice is a modern video slot that blends traditional slot gameplay with a time-travel adventure to ancient treasures. The game features 11 symbols, including dice, spread across 5 reels and 25 fixed paylines, with both Wild and Scatter symbols in play. Players can explore additional features like the Gamble option, free spins, and the mystery Jackpot Cards Feature, all adding layers of excitement to the experience.

Virtual Roulette offers a captivating experience that simulates the feeling of live-streaming roulette. The game’s user-friendly interface ensures smooth interaction and seamless bet placement on the board. Its advanced system allows for instant event detection, processing, and real-time updates, providing an immersive and dynamic gaming experience.