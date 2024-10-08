Amusnet unveils its latest online slot release: “10 Vampire Bites”

The video slot game also showcases a hauntingly beautiful gothic design that immerses players in a world of mystery.

Amusnet invites players to immerse themselves in the world of darkness in its new slot.

Press release.- Amusnet has released a new slot, “10 Vampire Bites”. “As the moon rises high in the night sky and shadows stretch ominously everywhere, players are invited to embark on a spine-chilling adventure straight into the heart of the vampires’ lair,” the company said.

This game has been timed for the Halloween season, delivering a gaming experience that promises both excitement and a touch of terror. Amusnet is proud to unveil this captivating addition to its online casino portfolio, with 11 symbols scattered across 5 reels and 10 paylines.

According to the company, the video slot game also showcases a hauntingly beautiful gothic design that immerses players in a world of mystery, while the atmospheric soundtrack further enhances the eerie experience, drawing players deeper into the chilling narrative.

Win Multiplier: Landing 9 of a kind from A or K, or Q, or J on the first, second and third reels multiply the player’s total game win by x3.

Landing 12 of a kind from A or K, or Q, or J on the first, second and third reels multiply the player’s total game win by x4.

Landing 15 of a kind from A or K, or Q, or J on all reels multiply the player’s total game win by x5. Only the highest multiplier win is paid.

Bonus Spin Mode: During the base game, the player can be granted some free bonus spins.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winnings through the Gamble Feature!

Jackpot Cards: The Jackpot Cards bonus game is triggered at random during the gameplay to allow players to win impressive jackpots.