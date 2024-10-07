Amusnet expands in Romania with LuckySeven partnership

On LuckySeven.ro, local players can find some of Amusnet’s best-performing titles.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced it has expanded its partnership with the Romanian operator LuckySeven. The strategic alliance aims to strengthen Аmusnet’s market position and optimise its diverse portfolio, driving growth in the Romanian gaming sector.

Stefan Folea, account manager at Amusnet Romania, said: “Partnering with Lucky Seven highlights our commitment to enrich the gaming landscape in Romania with a selection of our top-notch casino portfolio. It enables us to leverage their extensive market insights and customer engagement strategies, ensuring our games meet the evolving demands of players. Together, we will focus on creating tailored gaming experiences and foster a strong sense of community among local players.”

Pintrijel Ana, CEO of Lucky Seven Romania, added: “Our company is built on delivering first-class entertainment and working with providers of Amusnet’s calibre is essential for reaching new standards in the igaming industry. Amusnet is easily one of the industry’s leading content providers, so we’re thrilled to be able to bring their games to our players. Most igaming enthusiasts are already familiar with Amusnet’s titles, and we know the upcoming addition of its content will come with a great response from our players.”

According to the company, on LuckySeven.ro, local players can find some of Amusnet’s best-performing Extra Crown, 40 Burning Hot, Aztec Forest, 27 Eternal Hot, Diamond Plus, 100 Golden Coins, 100 Bulky Fruits, and the newest titles like Stoichkov #8 and Vampire Bites.

Extra Crown is a 5-reel video slot with 10 fixed paylines, offering a royal theme filled with fruits, bells, and sevens. The game features the crown wild symbol, which brings rewards, while the dollar and star symbols act as Scatters, boosting potential winnings.

Stoichkov #8 is a 5-reel, 40-fixed-payline video slot from an exciting collaboration with football legend Hristo Stoichkov. This game unites the worlds of football and gaming, paying tribute to Stoichkov’s legacy as an iconic player known for his dynamic style and fierce competitive spirit.