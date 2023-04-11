Amusnet is a golden sponsor of SAGSE LatAm at Buenos Aires 2023

At Booth 142 all visitors and partners will be able to learn about Amusnet slot titles.

SAGSE LatAm will take place in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 19-20, 2023.

Press release.- SAGSE LatAm is the leading gaming industry event which brings together professionals, companies and experts from various sectors of the gaming industry, offering a unique opportunity to explore the latest trends, technologies and opportunities in the strategic region of Latin America.

The 31st edition of SAGSE will take place at the Hilton Hotel Buenos Aires on April 19-20, 2023 with more than 47 conferences and 300 brands participating, offering a strong presence from the online segments and dedicated to the world of affiliates.

In 2023 Amusnet is proud to participate at SAGSE LatAm for the second time and showcase its newest titles for the local market, but moreover, Amusnet is honoured to be a golden sponsor of the prominent show. The Business Development team will be in Buenos Aires to inspire the audience with its top-notch products, share expertise, discuss region-specific solutions and create opportunities for business development.

At Booth 142 all visitors and partners will be able to learn about the slot titles, such as “20 Golden Coins”, “Bulky Fruits”, “Cocktail Rush”, “Diamond Plus” and company’s first charity slot “Drops of Water”.

Latin American market takes an important part in the company’s growth strategy. In November 2022 Amusnet marked its first local success as the company launched a portfolio of selected games for Betsson platform in the Province of Buenos Aires.

For the last 6 months since the launch, a significant interest is being recorded in regard to games which were already popular among players in local land-based casinos. These are games like “20 Hot Blast”, “Secret of Alchemy” and “40 Super Hot”.

Here is what Nikola Georgiev, regional business development manager shares: “We are looking forward to SAGSE in Buenos Aires as Argentina is a really important market for us since the regulation took place in the end of 2021. We’ve managed to certify a batch of more than 70 games for the country which is already live.

“We are expecting our registration in LOTBA in the next few weeks and preparing technically for the new Provinces like Cordoba and Mendoza. Amusnet bold ambition is to be one of the top providers in Argentina by the end of 2023.”

With its history and built reputation for 30 years, SAGSE LatAm B2B event plays an increasingly important role as the region’s countries, including Brazil, continue to rapidly regulate and open their doors to local and international iGaming brands.