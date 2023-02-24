Amusnet’s new slot, 40 Bulky Fruits, promises a mix of juicy wins

Amusnet presents its new slot, 40 Bulky Fruits. A classic game with big prizes and surprises.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced the launch of its latest video slot, 40 Bulky Fruits. This new game promises to provide players with plenty of entertainment and fantastic prizes, making it a must-try for anyone looking to hit the reels this February.

Amusnet presents a classic video slot with various lucky symbols and fruity favourites. It is not an ordinary fruit slot but a dazzling, energetic, and modern game.

Enjoy the fruitilicious wins!

This 5-reel, 40-fixed paylines video slot offers vivid gameplay and epic sound effects with tremendous payouts. Watch out for the Clover Wild Symbol and its great rewards.

Additionally, the Star and Dollar symbols serve as Scatters, boosting your chances of winning big.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!