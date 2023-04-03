Amusnet introduces its latest video slot, 100 Power Hot

Can you take the heat with Amusnet Interactive latest video slot?

“100 Power Hot” is the latest release from Amusnet Interactive, featuring a wide variety of features and surprises.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive grants you a mixture of burning wins in 100 Power Hot. This new video slot is packed with fun features and surprises.

Amusnet Interactive presents a classic video slot with a variety of lucky symbols and fruits of success.

It is a combination of burning spins and frutilicious wins. This 5-reel, 100 fixed paylines video slot offers vivid gameplay, epic sound effects with tremendous payouts. Watch out for the Lucky Seven Wild symbol and its great rewards.

The Star symbol is your Scatter boosting your winnings.

Gamble: Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gamble feature.

Jackpot Cards: Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

