Amusnet Interactive launches 100 Bulky Fruits

A mixture of juicy wins in Amusnet Interactive newest video slot.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive grants you a real fruit bouquet with its latest video slot. Hit the reels of 100 Bulky Fruits.

Amusnet Interactive presents a classic video slot with a variety of lucky symbols and fruity favourites. It is not an ordinary fruit slot but a dazzling, energetic, and modern game.

This 5-reel, 100-fixed paylines video slot offers vivid gameplay and epic sound effects with tremendous payouts. Watch out for the Clover Wild Symbol and its great rewards. The Star and the Dollar symbols are your Scatters boosting your winnings.

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature.

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed.

Amusnet Interactive presents Drops of Water, its first charity game

Amusnet Interactive makes a step further and becomes part of a global community for doing good. Its latest themed slot partners with charity: water to provide fresh water to thousands of people, donating 3 per cent of the profit to initiatives in Africa and India.

Amusnet Interactive invites players to choose to care with Drops of Water. Charity: water works with partners to build water systems and have already helped over 15 million people in 29 countries. Amusnet Interactive believes that everybody has the power to help and found a way to contribute to the organization’s mission.

Drops of Water is a game developed with a lot of motivation and personal touch. This 5-reel, 20 fixed lines video slot offers exciting features, outstanding graphics and wild sound effects.