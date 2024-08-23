Amusnet to showcase its diverse portfolio of games at SiGMA East Europe

At the expo, the company will present a special collection of its signature and newest online casino titles tailored for the Eastern European market.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its participation in the fourth edition of SiGMA East Europe, scheduled to take place in Budapest from September 2 to 4. At this event, the company will present its diverse portfolio, featuring a wide array of top-performing and newest casino games, including the celebrity slot Stoichkov#8 along with distinctive sales strategies designed to drive business growth across diverse markets.

Аnticipated to attract over 9,000 delegates and 200 speakers, the fourth edition of SiGMA East Europe features a specialised panel on Eastern European market trends and the SiGMA East Europe Awards Ceremony. Amusnet has received nominations for “Best Slot Design”, “Best Game Studio”, and “Best Slot Game Provider”.

Nikola Georgiev, senior sales manager at Amusnet, said: “We welcome everyone to stop by our booth P148 and explore the strategies and offerings that have led to all three major nominations at this year’s SiGMA East Europe Awards. Don’t miss the chance to meet the driving force behind our success – our amazing team of professionals! Let’s meet to master gaming together!”

Recently released, Stoichkov#8 will be one of the featured games at Amusnet’s stand at SiGMA East Europe 2024. Stoichkov#8 is a one-of-a-kind 5-reel 40 fixed-playlines slot starring the football legend Hristo Stoichkov. With immersive graphics, stunning animations, and special symbols, the game creates a unique football atmosphere and builds up the anticipation as the reels spin, increasing payouts and triggering features.

Hristo Stoichkov – a name that resonates with the world’s golden football heritage, is among the 100 greatest players of all time. His exceptional talent earned him a spot at FC Barcelona in 1990, and for five seasons, he thrived alongside superstars like Romário and Ronald Koeman. Stoitchkov’s international impact was profound, winning him the prestigious Ballon d’Or in December and the Golden Boot in 1994.

The company will also showcase 20 Golden Coins. This game presents a classic fruity layout with a modern twist. In addition to the immersive graphics and captivating sound effects, this colourful video slot stands out with many rewarding features, such as the Mystery Nudge Feature, the Bonus Coins Feature, Autoplay, Multi-denomination, and Gamble.