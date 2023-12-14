Amusnet celebrates excellence at the True Leaders Awards

This year over 80 companies were awarded with the prestigious accolade.

Amusnet was honoured as a “True Leader” in the IT sector, recognized for exemplary performance in financial success, workforce growth, creditworthiness, and sector leadership.

Press release.- Amusnet was recognized as a “True Leader” in the IT sector at the 11th True Leaders Award Ceremony organized by ICAP CRIF Bulgaria.

The ceremony, held in Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia, brought together over 250 industry leaders and professionals from various business sectors, as well as guests from industrial chambers and business associations, to honour true leadership achievements in the Bulgarian business environment.

The award ceremony distinguishes companies that each year simultaneously meet measurable and objective criteria, based on officially published data.

This year over 80 companies were awarded with the prestigious accolade, highlighting their exemplary performance in areas such as financial success, workforce growth, creditworthiness, and sector leadership.

Liliya Chatalbasheva, chief marketing & communications officer at Amusnet, said during her acceptance speech: “On behalf of Amusnet, I would like to express our gratitude to ICAP CRIF for the bestowed honour!

“This award highlights the efforts and commitment of the entire company and serves as a genuine inspiration to continue moving forward as a proven leader in the industry.”

As a General Sponsor, Amusnet had the opportunity to present the True Leaders Awards to other successful companies. Rumyana Metodieva, chief financial officer at Amusnet, took centre stage to present these prestigious accolades to five outstanding companies from various sectors, such as television broadcasting, electronic trading, the automotive industry, and others.

Amusnet remains dedicated to fostering excellence and contributing to the continued progress of the industries it serves, inspired by the exemplary leadership showcased throughout the year.

Amusnet is a leading provider, recognized for offering best-performing solutions and innovative products in gaming globally. With over 260+ captivating slots, engaging table games, and an immersive Live Casino studio, our company drives sign-ups and revenue for 800+ operators and 1500+ websites in 31 markets.

For 2023 Amusnet was honored with the following awards: Casino/Slots Developer of the Year at SBC Awards, Casino Content Supplier at EGR Italy Awards, Online Streaming Studio of the Year and Positive Impact Campaign of the Year at BEGE Awards, Provider of the Year at the Golden Spades Awards and more.