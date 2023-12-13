Amusnet releases six holiday editions

Amusnet has released six-holiday editions of their most popular games, which will be available until January 16.

Press release.- This year, Amusnet has gone above and beyond to prepare thrilling Christmas presents for slot lovers. Embracing the festivity of the season, they have released six-holiday editions of their most popular games.

With such a wide array of jolly slots and a variety of paylines, volatility and RTPs, there will be something for everyone. Players can choose their favourite game to get into the Christmas mood and unwrap the exciting gifts. All six Christmas editions will be available until January 16.

Candy Palace

Volatility: 3

Paylines: Match 8+

RTP: 96.45 per cent

All sweet lovers and Christmas lovers can enter the Candy Palace and enjoy the delicious spins filled with yummy treats. Players can get a taste of the unique payouts by matching 8 of the same symbol on the screen, and will be sweetly rewarded.

Caramel Dice

Volatility: 2

Paylines: 30 Fixed

RTP: 95.77 per cent

The Caramel Dice river is flowing your way, carrying fantastic surprises, exciting presents and great wins, so players can quickly spin the reels to get hands on the prizes. They can play the special dice slots which are based on the firm’s successful video slots with redesigned symbols to look like holiday dice.

Dice & Roll

Volatility: 4

Paylines: 10 Fixed

RTP: 95.76 per cent

Players can get ready to collect all the prettiest baubles and unwrap the largest gift boxes on the festive reels of Dice & Roll. The classic look and feel of this game was enchanted by the magical spirit of Christmas transforming all symbols to match the holiday theme.

20 Golden Coins

Volatility: 1

Paylines: 20 Fixed

RTP: 95.88 per cent

Tasty fruit treats and thrilling gifts await players under the wonderfully decorated Christmas tree of 20 Golden Coins. This game is the perfect mixture of classics and innovation that lays the foundation for the new era of advanced online games this time of the year with a holiday twist.

Rolling Dice

Volatility: 4

Paylines: 10 Fixed

RTP: 95.76 per cent

This Christmas, players can decorate their tree with ornaments of Rolling Dice, and embrace the magic of the holiday spirit. This unique game is based on one of the firm’s popular video slots and was especially reworked to make all symbols look like Christmas dice ornaments.

Caramel Hot

Volatility: 2

Paylines: 30 Fixed

RTP: 95.77 per cent

Warm yourself up and get a taste of the yummy drops of sweetness on the reels of Caramel Hot. Players can immerse into a world of vivid colours and flowing caramel as they land the lucky holiday symbols on the 5 sweet reels.

Talking about the gaming experience inspiration, Amusnet representatives said: “We make people play, but we understand that every player is different. This year, we aimed to offer a diverse gaming experience that will resonate with as many slot lovers as possible. We released Christmas versions of 6 of our games so that anyone can immerse themselves in a magical Winterland.”

See also: Amusnet is the “Provider of the Year” at Golden Spades Awards