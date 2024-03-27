Amusnet partners with WPlay in Colombia

Currently, Amusnet has over 40 live games available at wplay.co and the company anticipates expanding this number.

Press release.- Amusnet is enhancing its presence in Colombia through a strategic partnership with WPlay – the country’s highly recognized online casino and sports betting website. The collaboration represents a synergy of expertise and resources, combining innovative gaming solutions with established presence and market knowledge.

Daniel de los Ríos, commercial manager LatAm of Amusnet, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the leading operators in Colombia. Together, we aim to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences to players in Colombia and beyond, setting new standards of excellence in the industry. This new partnership signifies a mutually beneficial agreement to all stakeholders, particularly our valued players.”

The CEO of WPlay, Julio Cesar Tamayo, commented: “We are pleased to have Amusnet’s games on WPlay. We understand the importance of this provider on an international level and the interest it generates among Colombian players. Looking forward to achieving great results together!”

Currently, Amusnet has over 40 live games available at wplay.co. The company anticipates expanding this number to 70 by next month to reach 100 live games by the end of the year. Players can enjoy some of Amusnet’s most popular and well-performing online casino slots. 40 Super Hot, Burning Hot and Shining Crown are only a few examples of the continuously growing portfolio of Amusnet games offered on the WPlay website.