Amusnet announces its participation at SiGMA Americas

Press release.- Amusnet, the provider of innovative casino solutions, announced its participation

at SiGMA Americas in São Paulo, Brazil, between 23 and 25 April 2024 the company stands ready for the potential of the Brazilian casino market, marking another significant step towards its expansion in Latin America.

Georgi Izov, regional business development manager LatAm at Amusnet, noted: “We’re looking forward to SiGMA Americas to showcase our products, designed to drive sign-ups and revenue for operators around the globe.

“With our commitment to excellence and strong local market knowledge, we are excited to establish positions and play a pivotal role in the development of the Brazilian gaming market.”

During the esteemed event, the company will showcase its portfolio’s Live Casino titles, which stand out with 24/7 live gaming experience guaranteed to users. The three new additions to the product line are Virtual Vegas Roulette, Virtual Space Roulette, and Virtual Monaco Roulette allow players to decide when to start their game and offer attractive fast rounds.

Moreover, at booth E50, visitors will have the opportunity to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and dive into the gameplay of some of Amusnet’s most attractive slots, such as Kemet’s Treasures, Cavemen and Dinosaurs, and Extra Crown, as well as the newest titles: Clover Islands, 20 Glossy Hot, and others.

Together with its graphics, cheerful ambient music, and colourful symbols, Clover Islands, а 5-reel, 20-fixed paylines video slot features several bonus games. To guarantee multiple chances of boosting players’ winnings, the game features the Clover Islands Bonus, Golden Pots Bonus, and Lucky Chest Bonus.

As the Brazilian casino market advances, Amusnet provides unmatched gaming experiences nationwide, poised to shape the local thriving iGaming landscape.