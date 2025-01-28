Amusnet and Sportingbet.gr announce partnership to enhance Greek gaming experiences

Players will gain access to some of the company’s titles, including Cocktail Rush, Fruits & Gold, Vampire Bites, Hot Deco, and Dancing Dead.

Press release.- Amusnet has announced its expanded collaboration with Entain Group through its renowned brand, Sportingbet.gr, in the Greek market. This strategic partnership brings together Amusnet’s cutting-edge gaming solutions and Sportingbet’s strong local presence, delivering an enhanced and dynamic entertainment experience for players in Greece.

Jelena Stankovic, country manager at Amusnet Greece, said: “We are delighted to deepen our partnership with Sportingbet.gr, a brand that shares our vision of delivering exceptional gaming experiences. This collaboration underscores our commitment to the Greek market and allows us to bring even more value to players.”

Ioanna Beriou, director of corporate affairs at Sportingbet, added: “At Sportingbet, we are dedicated to the ongoing evolution and enhancement of our operations and services. With this commitment in mind, we are delighted to welcome Amusnet to our portfolio. As a leading provider of Casino and Live Casino games, Amusnet significantly enriches the diverse range of entertainment options available on our platforms.”

Through this collaboration, players in Greece will gain access to some of Amusnet’s most popular titles, including Cocktail Rush, Fruits & Gold, Vampire Bites, Hot Deco, and Dancing Dead.

Cocktail Rush is a vibrant video slot designed to immerse players in a tropical island setting, offering a relaxing holiday atmosphere. Featuring 5 reels and 10 fixed paylines, the game showcases a lively theme with golden beaches, exotic drinks, and opportunities for rewards. With 11 symbols, including two Scatter symbols and an Expanding Wild, players can enjoy multiple winning combinations and appealing prizes.

Vampire Bites is a 5-reel, 5-fixed-line slot game that immerses players in a gothic world of vampires and hidden treasures. With its hauntingly beautiful design and dark atmosphere, the game captures the essence of vampire lore. Each spin unveils wild beasts and gothic rewards, creating a thrilling experience as players explore the riches concealed in the shadows of the night.