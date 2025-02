Colorado gaming revenue decreases in December

Revenue totalled $29.8m, down 49.4 per cent from November.

US.- The Colorado Department of Revenue has reported sports betting figures for December 2024. Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was $29.8m, down 49.4 per cent from November ($40.5m), $29.8m from apps and$39,820 GGR from retail sportsbooks. Net sports betting proceeds (NSBP) reached $14.5m.

Wagers reached a combined total of $648.4m, up from November’s $647.9m. Payments to players increased from $592.2m to $618.5m.

NFL and combination parlays led the market, each contributing 25.7 per cent. NFL wagers generated $166.7m, up $5m from November. Parlays and combinations totalled $166.6m, a $2m increase from the previous month. Basketball generated $138.1n, 21.3 per cent of all wagers and down 6.9 per cent from November. NCAA Football generated $43.5m in wagers, NCAA Basketball $32.6m, table tennis $29.4m, soccer $18.7m, ice hockey $15.8m, tennis $15m, mixed martial arts $1.9m and cricket $744,688.

