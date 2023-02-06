AMATIC will exhibit its novelties at ICE London 2023

The company will participate, along with its partner NSERVE, at stand S6-330.

Press release.- AMATIC already has its pass for ICE London 2023. The Austrian integrated provider of gaming products and multi-game specialist will participate in the fair, at stand S6-330.

The company will offer a wide range of classic and electronic slots and table games, including CXS30 and PGA of AMATIC, Performer Grand Arc. Besides. In addition, AMATIC will present its latest progressive jackpot solution, the Multi-Link. Of course, AMATIC’s online partner NSERVE will also take the opportunity to present their latest releases at ICE London.

An outstanding gaming experience with the Performer Grand Arc

The presented PGA´s are equipped with 2 and 3 wide-screen monitors and stand out in any stylish arcade with its dynamic design and high-quality manufacturing.

The latest updates of the slant-tops have been fitted with ticket-in, ticket-out, note reader as well as with player tracking. Equipped with the AMATIC Multi Game configuration they are the reason for many arcades´ success. Undoubtedly the PGA is the most reliable product AMATIC has ever had.

Player-driven performance with AMATIC´s CXS30

The CXS30 impresses with its consistent lines and is the true “eye-catcher” at any arcade. As an upright device and due to the height of the housing it ensures ergonomic play with exciting games. Don’t miss it and find what you are looking for at our booth at ICE London.

Content is king

NSERVE – as part of the AMATIC family – once again provides a varied portfolio of online slots to the iGaming industry at ICE 2023. The vast array of products as well as the immense dedication to service has helped NSERVE to become a distinguished player in the iGaming sector the last years. Its products are known for their consistent high-quality, reliability and competitive prices.

“As a leading partner of AMATIC Industries, we are eager to consistently deliver top-performing and entertaining online games to the still-growing online sector. Over the last years we were able to demonstrate remarkable business growth and gain important market shares” says director online gaming – Tatjana Engstberger.

AMATCI will participate in ICE London 2023, a fair that will take place from February 7 to 9 at ExCeL London. The company will say present at stand S6-330.