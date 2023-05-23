Amatic Industries welcomes Robert Dykstra as manager of business development for the Asian Pacific region

Amatic Industries has named Robert Dykstra as the company’s newest manager of business development.

Press release.- Amatic Industries, the well-known Austrian slot and multi-player manufacturer has named Robert Dykstra as the company’s newest manager of business development. Based in Sydney (Australia), Robert joins Amatic’s expanding team and will be responsible for serving the Asian Pacific region.

Robert brings more than 25 years’ experience in both land-based gaming and online to the new role with the last 6 years responsible for South East Asia. Especially with his experience and the required skills he is a great fit for Amatic and its philosophy.

Amatic’s management states, “With Robert, we are thrilled to welcome an experienced person who has excellent knowledge of the Asian Pacific region and can thus strongly represent the Amatic brand.”