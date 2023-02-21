AMATIC is overwhelmed by the attention at ICE 2023

Visitors were enthusiastic about the presentation of AMATIC at the biggest ICE show ever.

Press release.- The management at AMATIC was pleased with the huge turnout as well as the positive feedback from all visitors to ICE 2023. “After the quiet years caused by the pandemic, it’s clear that operators are keen on getting the latest slot machines, link products and gaming content into their gaming venues.

“We were finally able to talk to many customers face-to-face again and – on top of that – could discuss new ideas and potential collaborations. Overall, the success of the ICE London show is greater than we could have hoped for. We look forward to the rest of the year with great enthusiasm.”

Particular attention was paid to the new MultiLink – the MultiGame from Amatic with progressive jackpots. Also on show was the well-established PGA line, which represents the consistency of the AMATIC brand at its best, as well as the upright CXS30 machine which always impresses with its consistent lines and is the true “eye-catcher” on any gaming floor.

Amatic’s online partner NSERVE also got a boost from the presentation at ICE London. “The London show is always an excellent opportunity for us to underline the connection between our online and land-based arms, and the games on show were well received by online customers. All in all, it was a hugely successful show, with many good discussions and a high level of interest in our online content.”

