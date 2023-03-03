AMATIC Industries and Genesis Games to unveil their latest products at Irish Gaming Show 2023

The Irish Gaming Show will be held in Dublin from March 7 to 8.

Press release.- AMATIC brings its latest technology to Ireland and celebrates the long-lasting cooperation with Genesis Games. The pioneer of Multigame shows once again what kind of performance can be achieved.

AMATIC and Genesis present 4 CXS30 twin-screen with MULTILINK three-screen topper and 4 triple-screen with the latest mystery jackpot.

Mr Bierrum, director of Genesis Games, states “We are very proud of these years´ product line. AMATIC´s mesmerizing cabinets with mystery and MULTILINK jackpots show the innovative power the company was able to unfold during the Corona crisis.”

The AMATIC and Genesis teams look forward to seeing people at the IRISH GAMING SHOW that will take place between the 7th and 8th of March in Dublin.

Amatic recently had an incredible experience at ICE London 2023. The management at AMATIC was pleased with the huge turnout as well as the positive feedback from all visitors. “After the quiet years caused by the pandemic, it’s clear that operators are keen on getting the latest slot machines, link products and gaming content into their gaming venues.

“We were finally able to talk to many customers face-to-face again and – on top of that – could discuss new ideas and potential collaborations. Overall, the success of the ICE London show is greater than we could have hoped for. We look forward to the rest of the year with great enthusiasm.”

Particular attention was paid to the new MultiLink – the MultiGame from Amatic with progressive jackpots. Also on show was the well-established PGA line, which represents the consistency of the AMATIC brand at its best, as well as the upright CXS30 machine which always impresses with its consistent lines and is the true “eye-catcher” on any gaming floor.