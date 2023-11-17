Amatic Industries is set to showcase its choice portfolio at BEGE Expo 2023 in Sofia

Amatic Industries, in collaboration with local partner Casino Game Innovation (CGI), is set to showcase their cutting-edge gaming solutions at the BEGE Expo in Sofia.

Press release.- Amatic Industries will be exhibiting with local partner Casino Game Innovation (CGI) at booth 3.9A. The stylish AMATIC cabinets – the slant top Performer Grand Arc (PGA) and the latest upright CXS30 – will both stand out with fresh games for the Bulgarian market.

With Multi Game, Amatic Industries is providing exactly the right type of game for all different player personalities. The gaming machines, fitted with the in-house developed HARDROX (HX) hardware platform, hardware and software form an unbeatable bond that will result in a further improved and even greater gaming experience.

To complete any suppliers’ product portfolio, Amatic Industries will also present its linked progressive jackpot system Multi-Link at the expo. Attendees will be able to check out the company’s gaming cabinets and solutions, both established and newer ones.

The team of CGI and Amatic looks forward to welcoming visitors once again to the BEGE Expo in Sofia to present their range of products!