AMATIC Industries and partner Comatel elevate excitement at FIJMA Madrid 2024

The firms featured a variety of innovations and entertainment with their latest offerings at the expo.

Press release.- AMATIC Industries and its partner Comatel offered FIJMA Madrid visitors a variety of innovations and entertainment with their latest offerings on display at the booth.

The firm stated that “Comatel’s expansive booth served as a magnet, attracting visitors with a mix of cutting-edge technology and market-specific solutions”. Amidst the vibrant energy of the show, visitors were able to test and experience Amatic’s diverse product portfolio first-hand.

The Grand Jeu curved roulette took centre stage with the newly developed REVO III software upgrade. The update offers the option to place up to five golden Jetons on the “Go for Gold deluxe”- feature, which makes long gaming sessions even more attractive and entertaining.

“But the excitement was not over yet. Viva Vegas managed to stand out with its 1000 and 2000 single-player salon editions. As a nod to this success and the iconic Vegas vibe, Elvis made an appearance, adding a touch of star power to the booth,” said the company.

MULTI LINK and Gemini, two of AMATIC’s other standout products, made their mark, debuting in both on-trade venues and salons. With Gemini set to make its debut in bars and arcades, the future looks brighter than ever for AMATIC and Comatel.

The representatives of AMATIC Industries and Comatel were extremely satisfied with the large number of booth visitors and the positive reaction from everyone.

