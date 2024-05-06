Amatic Industries and long-time partner Comatel to showcase innovative gaming solutions at FIJMA Madrid

Amatic Industries and Comatel are excited to captivate expo attendees with a diverse range of innovative gaming offerings.

Press release.- Amatic Industries is excited to announce its participation alongside longstanding partner Comatel at FIJMA Madrid, the premier expo for gaming and entertainment solutions.

Comatel, a trusted local distributor of Amatic Industries’ gaming products, will join forces with the renowned gaming manufacturer to present a comprehensive display of cutting-edge gaming solutions at FIJMA Madrid.

With a history of successful collaboration spanning several years, Amatic Industries and Comatel are excited to captivate expo attendees with a diverse range of innovative gaming offerings, e.g. Gemini, Viva Vegas, Revo III and many more.

There are different Gemini configurations, each including a mix of the best slot games of Amatic’s library, 5 games of the Multi Link collection and the table game classics Roulette, Baccarat, SicBo & Blackjack, with the possibility to connect them to a physical roulette wheel.

Viva Vegas is a gaming concept specially developed for the Spanish market. In addition to the traditional slot games, the new “King of Fichas” feature has been implemented, allowing players access to a much wider range of games only playable with the so-called “Fichas”. There are three different versions playable on various game cabinets to meet operator’s requirements.

With the Revo III configuration, the players get offered the table game classics Roulette, Baccarat, SicBo & Blackjack with the advantage to play the additional “Go for Gold deluxe” feature from all games. Within this configuration, the players have now the possibility to place up to five golden Jetons on the “Go for Gold deluxe” feature, increasing thrill and excitement.

With these and many more gaming offerings, e.g. state-of-the-art slot machines and immersive multiplayer systems, Amatic Industries and Comatel are committed to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences that meet the evolving demands of the industry and exceed customer expectations.

“We are delighted to exhibit alongside our valued partner Comatel at FIJMA Madrid,” said a sales representative at Amatic Industries. “Through our longstanding collaboration, we have built a strong foundation of trust and innovation. Together, we look forward to showcasing our latest gaming solutions and providing attendees with a glimpse into the future of entertainment.”

FIJMA Madrid serves as a premier platform for industry leaders, enthusiasts, and stakeholders to explore the latest trends and developments in gaming. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Amatic Industries and Comatel booth C6, Pavilion 8 to discover the excitement and innovation shaping the gaming landscape.

For more information about Amatic Industries and Comatel’s participation at FIJMA Madrid, please contact [email protected].