Altenar powers The Mill Adventure’s sportsbook offering in the Dutch Market

Platform provider The Mill Adventure, which secured certification in the Netherlands earlier this year, debuts Altenar as its sportsbook partner in the newly regulated market.

Press release.- Since opening its regulated online gambling market in 2021, the Dutch market has shown significant potential for growth, especially in its sports betting sector.

With Altenar’s award-winning solution, The Mill Adventure seeks to respond to the growing demand for the most competitive sports betting product in the market. From football to basketball, Altenar’s wealth of sports content is sourced from premium data partners — providing licensed operators with reliable and accurate data.

When it comes to its operations, The Mill Adventure places emphasis on regulatory compliance and safe gaming for players and ensures that its partners operate with the same standards.

In this regard, Altenar provides robust security and risk management systems and offers top-of-the-line stability, all while providing players with the best possible, unique betting experience across desktop and mobile channels.

Gabriela Novello, business development manager of Altenar, says, “The Dutch market is an exciting territory as it is currently undergoing vast and speedy change; this offers Altenar and The Mill Adventure the perfect landscape to pioneer and implement newer technologies to get the product to the end user with ease. As two providers who cherish challenge and flexibility, Altenar and The Mill Adventure are a perfect match for the ever-changing face of Netherland’s betting landscape.”

Bjørnar Heggernes, head of gaming of The Mill Adventure, shares, “Proving our platform’s capability to quickly adapt to the Dutch market’s regulatory requirements was the first step. Now, together with the industry’s leading expert on sports betting, Altenar, we are ready to take on a major role in shaping a first-class sports betting experience for players and supporting sustainable growth for the market.”

First announced last year, The Mill Adventure’s partnership with Altenar marks a significant move for the former — expanding its content portfolio to include a sportsbook vertical, in addition to more than 5,000 casinos and live casino content supplied by leading game studios in the industry.