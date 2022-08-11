The Mill Adventure secures Germany’s fourth iGaming licence

TMA is looking forward to start offering their iGaming platform to every online player in Germany.

Securing the licence to operate legally in the German market is a landmark for The Mill Adventure.

Press release.- The Mill Adventure (TMA), an iGaming platform and white label solutions provider, is officially the fourth licensee for online slots under Germany’s new online gambling regime.

Since the country’s State Treaty on Gambling came into force on 1 July 2021, so far, only five iGaming companies, including TMA, had successfully received permits to operate online slots in the country, as shown on the whitelist published by the Glücksspielbehörde, the new national regulator based in the state of Sachsen-Anhalt. TMA, a Malta-based iGaming company founded in 2019, was among the earliest applicants for licences since the verticals were legalised in Germany.

Dario Arruda, The Mill Adventure’s CEO and co-founder shared, “Securing the licence to operate legally in the German market is a landmark to The Mill Adventure. It underpins our ability to enter new markets with quality products. We are extremely proud of this achievement and we’re looking forward to start offering our world-class iGaming platform to every online player in Germany.”

Germany’s online gambling regime has been challenging to navigate, to say the least, with stringent regulations and a myriad of licensing conditions to be complied with. By accomplishing this feat, TMA, a relatively new player in the industry, has proven its competence in adapting to the complexities of nascent iGaming markets within a short period of time. Just earlier this year, the company was also among the first to receive its certification in the Netherlands, allowing it to offer its iGaming platform to licensed operators in the market.

Among TMA’s distinct iGaming innovations that players in the German market will be able to enjoy is its proprietary SmartLobbies, which curates a personalised casino lobby for each unique player, showcasing game recommendations, rankings, and more — all while automating and optimising the casino management task for online casinos.

In addition to its newly awarded German licence and platform certification in the Netherlands, The Mill Adventure currently has its B2B and B2C licences from the Malta Gaming Authority and the Swedish Gambling Authority and is poised to expand its footprint in other regulated markets this year.

See also: The Mill Adventure: challenges of onboarding new hires in iGaming