Altenar enters a new partnership with DATA.BET to enhance esports offering

Press release.- Altenar has signed a new partnership with DATA.BET, a premium esports betting provider, through which it will deliver advanced customisable eSports solutions to globally licenced operators.

As part of the integration, DATA.BET will provide Altenar with fully-tailored odds and live score feeds from official sources on more than 30 esports disciplines and 2000+ markets, managed by a 24/7 in-house trading team, as well as introducing advanced new features.

The deal now enables Altenar to seamlessly and quickly deliver wider content coverage via its accurate, reliable betting line, with adaptable widgets for the most popular esports titles that boost player engagement.

This alliance between Altenar and DATA.BET is a commitment to long-term collaboration with a shared commitment to continued expansion and innovation in the years ahead.

Stanislav Silin, CEO at Altenar, said: “Product personalisation, flexibility, and reliability are the primary focuses of our company in delivering solutions that elevate operators’ business.

“Partnering with DATA.BET, we underscore our commitment to choosing providers with premium solutions that power our portfolio.”

Otto Bonning, head of sales at DATA.BET, said: “The partnership with Altenar is a great opportunity to demonstrate the potential and technological advancements of the esports sector globally.

“We appreciate the trust placed in us and continue to enhance the functionality of our solution to strengthen our partners’ competitiveness in the market.”