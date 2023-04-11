EEGS and Altenar announce new sponsorship deal

The partnership is coming up with new perspectives for the gaming sector.

Press release.- Altenar, a global provider of gaming solutions and sports betting, was the first company to take advantage of the sponsorship options for the upcoming conference. The EEGS team proudly announces the deal with Altenar, who became a General Sponsor of the conference for 2023. The premier event will take place alongside BEGE on November 22-23 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The long-term strategic partnership will expand the industry’s horizons by exchanging know-how and experience in fundamental concepts that shape the gaming industry’s future development.

“We have been partnered with BEGE & EEGS for some time, and this partnership has helped to establish Altenar in Bulgaria and its expansion to other Balkan countries.

“We, here at Altenar, truly believe that attending EEGS is a must for those in the industry looking to take their current operations and businesses to the next level.”- commented the director & COO of Altenar, Dinos Stranomitis.

The partnership with Altenar will help promote the team’s far-reaching goals, particularly in providing more opportunities for representatives of the land-based and online gaming industry during both the BEGE and EEGS events.

Biliana Tsvetkova, conference manager of the EEGS, expressed her excitement as well about the partnership: “This is a major partnership for the conference agenda, we look forward to welcoming our colleagues from Altenar to contribute input, foresight, and future strategy that will further endorse our partnership and far-reaching cooperation.”

The EEGS 2023 brings a range of brand-new, exclusive sponsorship opportunities as well as the flexibility to meet specific needs and address brand awareness promotion-related issues.

Furthermore, EEGS 2023 is set to provide an amazing lineup of keynote topics, speaker invitations, and opportunities, featuring essential subjects including marketing and advertising, responsible gaming codes of practice, compliance issues related to international gaming guidelines, and more networking interactions.

The organizers plan to provide the audience with valuable insights by means of various event formats even before the official start on November 22-23 at Inter Expo Center, Sofia.